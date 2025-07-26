A Car Wash Does Not Provide A Clean Getaway From Police

A police chase in Colorado ended abruptly when the alleged perpetrators tried to escape by taking a detour through a car wash. Police boxed in the vehicle on the other side and arrested the four men inside after a brief foot pursuit.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers spotted a white Chevy Silverado 1500 that matched the description of a vehicle used in a recent burglary. In the body cam footage, the officer tells dispatch that the license plate was stolen from a different white Silverado. The officer also says that evidence from the burglary is visible inside the truck. Officers then coordinated to attempt a traffic stop.

The truck took off, leading to a brief chase. Fortunately, rather than driving off a cliff, the suspects drove through a car wash in Denver to evade police. The wash was already occupied, and the suspects rammed the car out of the way. This gave police time to surround the truck, box it in, and bring the chase to an end.