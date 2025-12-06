Drivers Are Cutting Or Dropping Car Insurance Because It's Too Expensive

Everything costs too much these days, and car insurance is one of the worst offenders, with rate increases far outpacing inflation and even contributing to it in recent years. As a result nearly 30% of drivers have reduced their insurance coverage to save money, according to Bloomberg. Some are even dropping their car insurance entirely, despite the fact that doing so is illegal in every state except New Hampshire. This is having effects across the industry, some obvious, some not so much.

As insurance premiums rise through the stratosphere, one way to reduce them is to take a policy with a higher deductible, which is the amount you pay before insurance kicks in and covers the rest. This means that smaller repairs costing less than the deductible aren't covered at all. Plenty of people are taking this option, contributing to a reduction in claims of 8.5% this past January through July compared to last year. Another factor is that even if repairs would be covered, filing a claim now would cost more in increased premiums later. This leads some drivers to simply not bother filing a claim, especially if their damaged vehicles are still drivable.

Some people are dropping comprehensive and collision insurance altogether, keeping only the legally required liability insurance. We've done this on our 20-year-old beater Dodge pickup, which at this point is probably worth about as much as a case of beer. But if I crash that truck, I'm left with a wrecked truck, not a repair or a payout for a totaled vehicle. The only exception is if someone else hits me, it's their fault, and I can file a claim on their liability insurance.

It doesn't even take something as serious as a crash to come up short. When a tree fell on that truck earlier this year, we had to pay for the windshield replacement out of pocket because we didn't have the glass coverage that usually comes with comprehensive and collision insurance. I'm not complaining. We made our choice, and we paid the price, which was still less than the cost of full coverage. It was only about $200 to put a new windshield on the old beater. A windshield can cost over $1,000 on some cars, so your mileage will certainly vary.