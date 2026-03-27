Your Insurance Deemed Your Car Totaled: Now What?

So you've been in a wreck and now you're hoping the insurance company will take care of you and fix your car. But then you receive news from the carrier — it has decided your car isn't worth getting fixed. It's totaled. What does that mean? And what happens now?

It means that instead of paying to get your car repaired, the company will basically buy the car from you for what it was worth at the moment before the accident. If you had to file the claim with your own insurance, the amount they pay to you will typically be the value of the car after the deductible is taken out. In some cases, instead of paying out cash, the insurance company may find a similar vehicle for you. In either case, the car isn't yours anymore. It belongs to the insurance company.

If you still owe on your car, the lender is generally paid first. If you owe less than your car is worth, you'll be paid whatever is left over after the loan is paid off. What if, like a lot of people nowadays, you owe more than your car is worth? You're still required to pay off the rest of the loan.

We should note that laws vary by location, so things might be slightly different where you live. And sometimes there are options if you want to keep your car or you think the insurance company has undervalued it.