The 6 Car Insurance Companies Customers Leave The Most, According To Consumer Reports

Are you a switcher? More and more drivers are shopping around and switching their auto insurance companies when they find a better deal. Consumer Reports surveyed 40,000 policyholders last year and found that 30% had switched carriers sometime in the last five years. JD Power reported that well over half of policyholders in 2024 shopped around. (In fact, many people are cutting or even dropping their car insurance — though you shouldn't do that — to save money.) According to Consumer Reports, people often save significantly when they do switch.

What's surprising, though, is which companies consumers are switching away from. The companies with the worst switching ratios (percentage of customers switching to/percentage of customers switching away), according to Consumer Reports, are Liberty Mutual (43%/57%), Hanover (41%/59%), Geico (40%/60%), Kemper (35%/65%), Farmers (34%/66%), and Nationwide (28%/72%). One would think from how well known most of those names are that they wouldn't be hemorrhaging clients.

Consumer Reports has long recommended shopping around insurance rates every year or two. That advice certainly makes sense from a financial standpoint. It's no coincidence the companies with the worst switching ratios are often more expensive compared to other carriers, especially the ones with the best switching ratios. A lot of people don't realize that shopping around could save them money, even after an accident, speeding ticket, or DUI. At the very least, it's worth a few phone calls or checking online.