New York Attorney General Proposes Banning Most Police Chases

Police pursuits are dangerous, deadly, and pointless. I could fill this entire article with links to countless examples, but I'll spare you. New York Attorney General Letitia James agrees. Her office has released a report recommending a ban on pursuits with a few specific exceptions.

"The evidence is clear: police vehicle pursuits and high-speed car chases can be dangerous and even fatal, and it is time for a change," said James in a press release announcing the report. "We are proposing these reforms to improve public safety for everyone on the road – drivers, passengers, and law enforcement."

The report also recommends requiring law enforcement agencies to track standardized data about pursuits and make it available to the public in the interest of transparency. The report notes that no centralized database exists for such data in New York or federally. What information does exist, however, paints a grim picture. Between 1996 and 2015, almost one person per day nationwide died in crashes related to police pursuits. From 2015 to 2020, at least 30% of chases led to crashes, and 5% to 17% resulted in injuries or fatalities.

Likewise, ending a pursuit is the best way to get the suspect to slow down. Multiple studies showed that once police back off, the suspect slows down, preventing the crashes that a high-speed pursuit can cause. In most cases, police still caught the suspects later.