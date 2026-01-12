Kia Doubles Its Performance Offerings With New EV4 GT Hatchback, EV3 GT And EV5 GT Crossovers
Last week at the Brussels Motor Show Kia revealed its new EV2, a tiny little electric hatchback with a rad design, respectable stats and great packaging. But the EV2 wasn't the only debut from Kia at the auto show; in fact, Kia took the opportunity to reveal three new GT performance variants of existing models. We've seen GT versions of a few of Kia's gas cars before, like the old Forte GT and Stinger GT, and the currently available K5 GT. Sadly the EV6 GT has been discontinued in the U.S., and the U.S. launch of the EV9 GT has been indefinitely delayed, though both are available in other countries. Making matters even worse for American fans of electric performance, none of the three new electric GT variants will be sold in the U.S. — not exactly a surprise given that none of the base cars aren't sold here to begin with, but still, it sucks.
The three models are the EV3 GT subcompact crossover, the EV4 GT hatchback, and the EV5 GT compact crossover. While these cars don't offer absurd power levels that people have come to expect from electric performance cars, like the 641 horses of the EV6 GT, they're nice steps up from the cars they're based on.
The EV3 GT
Let's start with the smallest one, the EV3. We're already denied the standard EV3 in the U.S., which is a damn shame. I mean, look at it! This thing looks great. The only exterior elements differentiating the GT from a normal EV3 GT-Line are a different mesh pattern in the lower front bumper intake, a new rear bumper insert and low-mounted foglight, and sportier 20-inch wheels hiding lime green brake calipers. (Those wheels wear performance tires, too.) On the inside there are "semi bucket seats" inspired by the EV9 GT's that look excellent, and lots of lime green accents and GT-specific material choices.
Under the skin the EV3 GT has the same 81.4-kWh battery pack as long-range EV3s, but while all other EV3s have a single motor powering the front wheels, the GT adds a second motor at the rear that also allows for electronic torque vectoring. Total output is a respectable 288 horsepower, an increase of 87 hp from the FWD models. Kia says the EV3 GT will hit 62 mph in a brisk 5.7 seconds, but no word on what the range will be. The electronically controlled suspension has GT-specific tuning, and there's a GT drive mode with active sound design and the Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) system that's found in cars like the EV6 GT and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
The EV4 GT
Then we've got the EV4 GT, based on the hatchback version of the K4-sized EV4 sedan. I'm starting to sound like a broken record here — despite the standard EV4 sedan being mere months away from going on sale in the U.S., Kia put that model on indefinite pause as well, and there were no plans to bring the EV4 hatch to the U.S. to begin with anyway. Design tweaks are the same as on the EV3, though the EV4 GT has a slightly more aggressive look to its bumper and diffuser.
The EV4 GT's powertrain setup is identical to the EV3 GT, with an 81.4-kWh battery pack and two electric motors putting out 288 hp. Kia says the EV4 GT will hit 62 mph a tenth of a second quicker, needing 5.6 seconds. It's also got that GT-tuned suspension, VGS, bucket-y seats, three-spoke steering wheel and lime green accents. Kia says the EV4 GT is "designed for those who favor dynamic driving over traditional SUVs... delivering an enhanced level of sportiness and agility."
The EV5 GT
Finally we've got the EV5 GT. Again, we're not even getting the standard EV5, despite it being sold in Canada. Thanks, Trump. As you'd hope from an SUV, the standard EV5 already offers dual-motor all-wheel drive, so that's not something new the GT is bringing on board. And it doesn't actually seem like the EV5 GT gets any more power than the other AWD versions of the EV5, with Kia quoting 302 horsepower and a 6.2-second 0-to-62-mph time. (Some of Kia's global sites say the normal EV5 has 308 hp, so the GT's output could be market-dependent.)
It's the same visual story here as with the other two — the exterior design is slightly tweaked, it's got bigger wheels and sporty seats, and there's lots of lime green accents. The EV5 GT also gets that same suspension (but also with a road-previewing function), VGS, and GT drive mode.
Kia says production of all three new electric GT models will start in the second quarter of this year, with market availability to be announced closer to then. Don't hold your breath waiting for any of them to come to the U.S., but hopefully that will change in the future.