Kia Doubles Its Performance Offerings With New EV4 GT Hatchback, EV3 GT And EV5 GT Crossovers

Last week at the Brussels Motor Show Kia revealed its new EV2, a tiny little electric hatchback with a rad design, respectable stats and great packaging. But the EV2 wasn't the only debut from Kia at the auto show; in fact, Kia took the opportunity to reveal three new GT performance variants of existing models. We've seen GT versions of a few of Kia's gas cars before, like the old Forte GT and Stinger GT, and the currently available K5 GT. Sadly the EV6 GT has been discontinued in the U.S., and the U.S. launch of the EV9 GT has been indefinitely delayed, though both are available in other countries. Making matters even worse for American fans of electric performance, none of the three new electric GT variants will be sold in the U.S. — not exactly a surprise given that none of the base cars aren't sold here to begin with, but still, it sucks.

The three models are the EV3 GT subcompact crossover, the EV4 GT hatchback, and the EV5 GT compact crossover. While these cars don't offer absurd power levels that people have come to expect from electric performance cars, like the 641 horses of the EV6 GT, they're nice steps up from the cars they're based on.