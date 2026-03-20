Hyundai Casper Lounge Is A Gussied-Up Electric City Car That I Need Like I Need Air To Breathe

The Casper's normal mission is to be a cheap, space-efficient little runabout, but the Casper Lounge brings some luxury into the equation with genuine leather seats that even come in a dual-tone dark grey and orange color scheme, with mint-colored interior accents when the mint paint color is selected. The headliner is also made from a nicer knit material. Additionally, the Casper Lounge has a big 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a surround-view monitor, ventilated front seats, 64-color ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, and premium sound system with kevlar cones.

Its 17-inch alloy wheels may resemble a deli meat slicer blade, but their bold design really complements the car's already fun styling, especially considering its truly dinky size. This thing is more than 11 inches shorter overall than a two-door Mini Cooper.

Hyundai

The Lounge is powered by the most powerful electric motor available in a Casper, a 113-hp one that's powered by the larger 49-kWh battery pack that gives it a range of over 180 miles on the Korean cycle. It's unclear if the Lounge will make it to other markets outside of Korea, though it's likely given that other trims are exported. I love when automakers imbue tiny cars with luxury features. Just because you want a small car doesn't mean you want to be surrounded by cheap materials and a general lack of creature comforts. It's a shame that the rest of the country still believes bigger is better.