Kia EV2 Is A Tiny Little SUV With A Wonderfully Strange Design And Thoughtful Packaging

While auto shows definitely are not relevant again in the U.S. yet, they're starting to flourish in Europe and Asia. Every Chinese auto show has seen major debuts from tons of brands, the Tokyo show has seen a big resurgence in importance, and last year's Munich auto show was awesome. The Brussels Motor Show is happening right now, and it's brought a bunch of important reveals, including four from Kia — the coolest of which is the tiny EV2, an electric crossover-y hatchback that was previewed by a concept last year.

It's only 159.8 inches long and 62 inches tall, making it over five inches shorter in length and an inch shorter in height than the dearly departed Kia Soul. It has a range of up to 278 miles on the European WLTP cycle, it charges pretty quickly, it seems spacious and well-packaged, and in Europe it should start at less than €30,000. But the best thing about the EV2 is how it looks. Isn't it delightful?