Whiners Rejoice: Hyundai Promises To Keep Buttons In Next-Gen Interiors

Hyundai is in the final stages of prepping its next generation of interiors, set to debut sometime in 2026, and the Korean automaker promises that physical buttons will still be abundant. I'm sure this is great news for people on the internet who don't buy new cars and love to complain.

Adding to the excitement for Luddites, Hyundai is also expected to create smaller infotainment screens with easier-to-use software. The company's vice president, Simon Loasby, confirmed the news to Autocar at the Seoul Motor Show. It's a similar move to what Volkswagen has done in some of its cars like the updated Golf GTI.

"So our philosophy is to keep the eyes on the road and keep your hands on the wheel, and then you could very quickly look at what are your frequent-use interactions. There aren't many... but you want them to stay as physical buttons because those are things I want to adjust without looking away." He added: "It is all about the philosophy of calmness. The technology is there, but it is not shouting at us, but the architecture is keeping the driving experience safe. "So we will have a balance of physical buttons but the display [will be there too] because it gives you the extra layers you can go in to."

Loasby tells Autocar that the move is being made in the name of safety: creating a better way to keep the driver's eyes on the road as much as possible. He says designers and engineers at Hyundai realized that a central infotainment screen is actually "just a distraction." Ideally, you don't want people looking at screens for a long period of time. You want them looking down the road.