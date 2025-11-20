2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Is A 641-HP Electric Fun Machine That's Coming To The U.S.

When Jalopnik first got behind the wheel of Hyundai's hopped-up Ioniq 5 N, my colleague Collin called it an absolute riot to drive, and that experience has echoed throughout all of automotive media. Hyundai did the impossible, making a truly fun-to-drive electric car that, despite being full of gimmicks, won over the cold hearts of automotive critics everywhere — partially because of those gimmicks. Now, a few months after it made its global debut, Hyundai unveiled the U.S.-market 2026 Ioniq 6 N at the Los Angeles Auto Show today, complete with 641 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque, and plenty of drivetrain customizability designed to maximize driving pleasure.

As with its crossover sibling, adding the letter N to the Ioniq 6 brings with it a slew of performance upgrades including a fully redesigned suspension geometry, virtual gears, a hulking swan-neck rear wing, fake sounds, and fully customizable power delivery for its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. It was engineered with the N brand's three pillars of performance credentials in mind: corner rascal, racetrack capability, and everyday sportscar.