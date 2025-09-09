Hyundai's Concept Three Previews The Smallest Ioniq Yet With The Best Interior Of All Time

It's 2025, and we have all kinds of neat electric cars. We've got fast EVs, capable EVs, luxurious EVs, even EVs with beds. But, despite all those options, American buyers still only get one electric hatchback in the Fiat 500e — the rest of the market is all crossovers, trucks or luxury sedans. Now, finally, Hyundai is teasing us with a Volkswagen Golf-sized hatch that promises to be a practical daily driver in the Concept Three. It also promises the coolest interior of maybe any car, ever.

The Concept Three is Hyundai's latest and greatest from the IAA Mobility show in Munich. The name positions it as something smaller than the existing Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, and the spec sheet matches — dimensions always shift slightly from concept to production, but the concept's 168.8-inch length, 76.4-inch width, and 56.2-inch height put it squarely in Volkswagen Golf territory. It makes for a sleek look, particularly when those dimensions are interpreted through what Hyundai is calling its "Art of Steel" styling language, which first appeared on Hyundai's boxy hydrogen concept, the FCEV Initium. The satin-finish "anodized-look" paint doesn't hurt either, though Hyundai's really muddying the waters here — you can't anodize steel, making this really more the art of aluminum. Regardless, generally we wouldn't expect a concept hatchback this low and wide to enter production without those numbers being reined in a bit, but Hyundai is king of design right now. If any company can do it, it's this one.