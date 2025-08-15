Lamborghini Fenomeno Is A Super-Exclusive Monster With Lambo's Most Powerful V12 Ever
With very few exceptions, Lamborghinis are special cars thanks to their striking looks, small production numbers and outrageous performance. Still, they're not all created equally — some stand head and shoulders above the rest, and that's exactly what the new Lamborghini Fenomeno does. What we've got here is a reworked Revuelto with even wilder styling and a lot more power. In fact, it just so happens to have the most powerful V12 Lamborghini has ever fitted to a vehicle.
Limited to just 29 units, the Fenomeno makes its debut at Monterey Car Week as the latest in the Italian automaker's "Few Off" series, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the automaker's Centro Stile design center that opened back in 2005. It follows in the footsteps of the Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno, Centenario, Sián and Countach. The Fenomeno name is derived from a "very brave and famous bull" that fought in Mexico in the early 2000s. God, this is such a wacky company.
Lamborghini describes the Fenomeno as a "design manifesto" that is meant to take the company's stylistic trademarks "to the extreme." I'd say the designers succeeded.
A big bull
In a lot of ways, the Fenomeno looks like a Revuelto with everything turned up to 11 or 12. It's exactly what you want out of a limited-run Lambo. Despite its underpinnings, it is going to be very easy to tell the Fenomeno apart from a "regular" Revuelto. The front fascia of the car looks far more aggressive, and it adds two large air intakes that are meant to be inspired by racing Lambos like the Huracán GT3. It also gets a new headlight and DRL treatment that is supposed to pay homage to the horns atop the bull's head in the company's logo.
The side profile of the Fenomeno has been totally redone as well. It's somehow even more aggressive than the car it is based on, and meant to invoke the long tail of the Essenza SCV12. You're immediately going to notice the more aerodynamically friendly door design that direct air flow toward the large air intakes on either side, which are bigger than any previous Lambo side intake.
But the rear of the car stands out the most, if you ask me. There's a massive exhaust outlet that hides four smaller tips right in the middle, and it's flanked on either side by Y-shaped taillights. Below that assembly is a serious-looking active spoiler that should give you all the downforce you could ever need while hooning about on track.
More than an aggressive face
As I mentioned earlier, the Fenomeno is fitted with Lamborghini's most powerful V12 ever. It puts out 1,065 horsepower, 823 of which comes from the 6.5-liter V12 on its own. A further 252 hp comes from three electric motors, one of which is located inside the car's 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, powered by a 7-kWh battery. For good measure, it also comes with 535 pound-feet of torque from the engine alone, as well as 258 lb-ft from each of the front electric motors. Lambo says the V12 pumps out peak power at 9,250 rpm, but it'll rev all the way to 9,500 rpm.
All of those numbers combine to make the Fenomeno the fastest Lamborghini of all time with a top speed of over 217 mph. It'll also sprint to 60 mph in under 2.4 seconds, and even more impressively it can go from 0 to 125 in just 6.7 seconds. To help keep everything in check, the Fenomeno is fitted with some massive carbon-ceramic brakes and custom-engineered Bridgestone tires that are wrapped around 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels with a turbine design
Make it your own
If you were worried that this thing wouldn't continue its outrageous styling on the inside, I'm happy to report that you've got nothing to worry about. Here you're going to find typical Lamborghini lunacy taken up a notch through all sorts of strange shapes and material choices. Lambo says it wants the driver to feel like a pilot, and it has unique 3D-printed air vents and different door panels compared to the Revuelto.
Lamborghini is also offering customers a level of customization that it hasn't really done before through the company's Ad Personam program. There's an essentially unlimited number of color combinations inside and out you can go with thanks to more than 400 paint colors and dozens upon dozens of upholstery choices to pick from.
Like many of Lamborghini's "Few Off" vehicles, you can certainly tell what car the Fenomeno is based on. That might be an issue for some people, but when you're starting with a car as wild as the Revuelto, it's hard to complain. If you find yourself getting upset that it's related to the Revuelto, just look at a picture of it, and you'll feel much better.