Lamborghini Fenomeno Is A Super-Exclusive Monster With Lambo's Most Powerful V12 Ever

With very few exceptions, Lamborghinis are special cars thanks to their striking looks, small production numbers and outrageous performance. Still, they're not all created equally — some stand head and shoulders above the rest, and that's exactly what the new Lamborghini Fenomeno does. What we've got here is a reworked Revuelto with even wilder styling and a lot more power. In fact, it just so happens to have the most powerful V12 Lamborghini has ever fitted to a vehicle.

Limited to just 29 units, the Fenomeno makes its debut at Monterey Car Week as the latest in the Italian automaker's "Few Off" series, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the automaker's Centro Stile design center that opened back in 2005. It follows in the footsteps of the Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno, Centenario, Sián and Countach. The Fenomeno name is derived from a "very brave and famous bull" that fought in Mexico in the early 2000s. God, this is such a wacky company.

Lamborghini describes the Fenomeno as a "design manifesto" that is meant to take the company's stylistic trademarks "to the extreme." I'd say the designers succeeded.