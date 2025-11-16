GM Once Built A V12 Engine That Weighed More Than An Original Mini Cooper

Long before it only sold pickups, SUVs, and EV Crab-walking Hummers, heavy-duty was the name of the game for GMC. Rewind the clock to the 1960s; American roads were flooded with semis, dump trucks, and buses bearing the company's Red Letters. For the most part, these rigs would be powered by GMC's signature family of 60-degree V6s. Purpose-built for heavy-duty use, the engines ranged from 305 to 478 cubic inches in size. But with the rise of diesel in the commercial truck space, GMC knew its gas-fed engines could be in trouble. They needed a power plant with diesel performance while still using gasoline power.

That's where the Twin Six came in. Matching the bore and stroke of the 351 V6, the V12 engine gave customers 702.4 cubic inches — or 11.5 litres — of raw American power. Although rumored to be two V6s welded together (which is not the only time this has happened), the Twin Six had its own unique single-piece block and crankcase. 54 parts would still be interchangeable between the two families of engines, but plenty were unique to the twin, including the gargantuan four-foot crank, weighing in at 190 pounds. Just as big was the twin six's oil sump, holding an incredible four gallons of oil, as well as its massive water pump driving 118 gallons through the engine each minute for cooling.

It would go through fuel just as rapidly, achieving a mere three miles to the gallon. Thankfully, it made up for this in performance, cranking out 275 horsepower at 2400 rpm and 630 pound-feet of torque at just 1600 rpm. Most baffling, however, was its weight; at just a tick under 1,500 pounds, it outweighed the Mini Coopers of the era.