Ferrari Recalls 80 12Cilindris Because It Accidentally Gave Them Illegally Dark Window Tint

When you buy a bright and shiny new half-million-dollar Ferrari V12 Grand Touring supercar, it's probably because you want people to look at you, right? Unfortunately for some new Ferrari owners, they'll remain anonymous to passersby, as their ostentatious four-wheeled status symbols are tinted too dark for anyone on the outside to see who is in the inside.

Last week, Ferrari filed a voluntary recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because it inadvertently shipped some 12Cilindri units to the U.S. with non-compliant tint. The recall documents indicate that Ferrari will be recalling eighty units of its new 12Cilindri sports coupe because the tint applied to the rear and side windows is too dark for Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Apparently, it was "caused by a wrong configuration of the model technical features" as the wrong windows were specified for U.S. customers, and the bungle wasn't discovered until after the vehicles arrived.

According to FMVSS No. 205, title 49, subtitle B, chapter III, subchapter B, part 393 subpart D, subsection 393.60, "coloring or tinting of windshields and the windows to the immediate right and left of the driver is allowed, provided the parallel luminous transmittance through the colored or tinted glazing is not less than 70 percent of the light at normal incidence." That is to say that you can't just drive around on the roadways of America with side windows tinted in a way that won't allow at least 70% of natural light to pass through. It isn't clear just how dark Ferrari went with the glass, but that seems pretty dark to me.

Having lived in the desert for quite a while, I appreciate good window tint on my cars, but it's a fine line to walk between blocking too much heat and being able to see appropriately at night. And 70% visibility is perfectly acceptable for pretty much every situation, so in this case, the law on the books is probably a good one.