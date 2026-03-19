Rolls-Royce Walks Back All-Electric Plan Because Some Customers Want A Worse Car

All of this, of course is in response to the watering down of Euro 7 emissions standards and the walking back of the EU's planned 2035 ban on internal combustion engines. Rolls was initially looking to get out ahead of these regulations and get its customers all-electric a few years early, that way if it spilled over a couple years, it would still be well within legality. Now that these rules have been relaxed, Rolls is content to keep chugging along on the old internal combustion train as if nothing happened.

"The legislation has changed," Brownridge said. "That prediction was based on a different set of circumstances. We recognize some clients would rather have a V12 engine. The V12 is part of our history."

To Rolls' credit, the company isn't giving up on electric propulsion altogether. The Spectre will continue to sell, and the expected next-generation Cullinan will offer an all-electric option as well. Being that the Cullinan is far and away the most popular Rolls-Royce model in history, making it electric will significantly increase the number of electric Rolls-Royce cars on the road. It seems silly go "all-in" on a direction for the company only to reverse direction so willingly after the slightest hint of pushback. For how much longer will a V12-powered SUV achieving no better than 12 miles per gallon be considered classy and elegant instead of crass and wasteful?

If this were a sports car or grand tourer, I could understand wanting a wailing V12 under the hood, but taking the Rolls is supposed to be an otherworldly disconnected experience of refinement, and electric propulsion simply does that job infinitely better than a gasoline V12 ever will. Rolls has been endeavoring for decades to make its V12 as quiet and smooth as possible, but it still gets its butt kicked in NVH tests by the electric motor. You would be a fool to order a gas-powered Rolls, and that's completely ignoring the woke lib talking points like exhaust emissions, congestion charges, and the rapidly rising cost of fuel.