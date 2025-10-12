Aston Martin's V12 Isn't 2 Ford V6s Glued Together, But The FMC DNA Remains

In a world of constantly reducing engine sizes and cylinders, Aston Martin has consistently given us ear-splitting glory with its V12s. The brand's current generation of engines, simply known as the AML V12, has been in service since 1999, appearing in Grand touring and track-focused models throughout the brand's lineup, starting with the DB7.

The DB7 was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in 1993 alongside Aston's new concept for a four-door sedan: the Lagonda Vignale. The Lincoln Town Car-based mockup shared both the car's chassis and its 4.6-liter 2-valve modular V8, although the production model was slated to have the brand-new V12 that Ford had been cooking.

That V12 was also on display, being presented as a future powerplant for the Vignale. The concept motor shared the power steering pump, A/C compressor, and alternator straight from the first-generation Mondeo. Moreover, the press began to notice weld lines on the block that weren't fully hidden. It was no mystery that Ford's Advanced Powertrain division had been at work developing the brand-new V12 for Aston Martin, but with many at Geneva putting two and two together, a massive rumor was born: Was this shiny new engine simply two V6s slapped together?

Putting it briefly, no. While some traits are similar between Ford's Duratec V6 and the Aston V12, the two engines are far from being in the same family. However, the motor that would take the Aston Martin back to Le Mans, and power models throughout the brand's lineup for decades, has far more American DNA than one might imagine.