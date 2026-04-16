Plug-In Hybrids 'Are The Worst Of Both Worlds' And 'Fast Becoming Irrelevant,' Polestar Boss Claims

In theory, plug-in hybrids offer those who can afford them the best of both worlds. The short electric range covers the vast majority of daily driving, and if you ever run out of juice, the engine kicks on, and you keep driving, just like you would in an old-fashioned, gas-only car. Genius, right? So why don't more automakers offer them? Well, when Polestar Australia managing director Scott Maynard spoke with Australia's Drive recently, he said it's because PHEVs are a stupid, bad, dumb idea, and they can't die fast enough.

Okay, so technically, he didn't use those words or phrases exactly, but he also didn't mince his words. Agree or disagree all you want, but there's no doubting what Maynard thinks of PHEVs:

I think [plug-in hybrid vehicles] are the worst of both worlds. So you've got all the complexity of an electric drivetrain, coupled with all of the weight and complexity of a petrol drivetrain. You don't have zero emission, you have an increase in maintenance requirements, because you've got all of those varying systems that need to be maintained independently.

Maynard certainly isn't the first person to raise the point about maintenance and complexity. And it's true that a car with two powertrains working together has more potential failure points than a car with only one. He is, however, at least to my knowledge, the first person from a major automotive brand to go on the record with his name attached to a quote where he calls PHEVs "the worst of both worlds."

But he works for an EV company. Wouldn't he want other automakers to sell more PHEVs so they'll realize the EV part is awesome, and they can safely drop the PH the next time they buy a car? Maybe. If he thought that would work. The way he sees it, "They're propped as a stepping stone to electric, [but] it's often the case that people that buy and drive those cars rarely plug them in to charge them. So, not a great... fan of that style of vehicle."