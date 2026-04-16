Plug-In Hybrids 'Are The Worst Of Both Worlds' And 'Fast Becoming Irrelevant,' Polestar Boss Claims
In theory, plug-in hybrids offer those who can afford them the best of both worlds. The short electric range covers the vast majority of daily driving, and if you ever run out of juice, the engine kicks on, and you keep driving, just like you would in an old-fashioned, gas-only car. Genius, right? So why don't more automakers offer them? Well, when Polestar Australia managing director Scott Maynard spoke with Australia's Drive recently, he said it's because PHEVs are a stupid, bad, dumb idea, and they can't die fast enough.
Okay, so technically, he didn't use those words or phrases exactly, but he also didn't mince his words. Agree or disagree all you want, but there's no doubting what Maynard thinks of PHEVs:
I think [plug-in hybrid vehicles] are the worst of both worlds. So you've got all the complexity of an electric drivetrain, coupled with all of the weight and complexity of a petrol drivetrain.
You don't have zero emission, you have an increase in maintenance requirements, because you've got all of those varying systems that need to be maintained independently.
Maynard certainly isn't the first person to raise the point about maintenance and complexity. And it's true that a car with two powertrains working together has more potential failure points than a car with only one. He is, however, at least to my knowledge, the first person from a major automotive brand to go on the record with his name attached to a quote where he calls PHEVs "the worst of both worlds."
But he works for an EV company. Wouldn't he want other automakers to sell more PHEVs so they'll realize the EV part is awesome, and they can safely drop the PH the next time they buy a car? Maybe. If he thought that would work. The way he sees it, "They're propped as a stepping stone to electric, [but] it's often the case that people that buy and drive those cars rarely plug them in to charge them. So, not a great... fan of that style of vehicle."
Irrelevant plug-in hybrids
Not a fan indeed. Maynard admitted getting better gas mileage was better than worse gas mileage but according to him, PHEV technology has "served its purpose." If you don't want to waste money buying gas, go ahead and get an EV already. If charging at home was an issue, you would have bought a regular hybrid, so don't give him that nonsense, either:
We've now got a range of electric vehicles that push well in excess of 500 kilometres' range on a single charge. We've got vehicles that are fast and fun to drive, and we've got vehicles that are easy to own and more economical to run than petrol. [PHEVs are] fast becoming irrelevant.
There's plenty more that could be said about why certain humans have such visceral negative reactions to new or different experiences and ideas, how PHEVs aren't a response to shortcomings of EVs, that the bad reactions are instead a response to so many people's hesitation to try EVs, various situations where PHEVs still make sense, and so much more, but mainly, I just appreciate Maynard's honesty.
Whether you or I agree with him is irrelevant, because damn the media training (or was this perhaps because of it? I see you, galaxy-brain Polestar comms staffer), Maynard thinks PHEVs are dumb, so he said they were dumb. He didn't couch his feelings with a finely crafted statement that vaguely communicated the same point if you're still media-literate enough to read between the lines. We need more automotive execs to use their words and say what they feel. It's refreshing.
Car companies don't trash-talk each other nearly enough anymore, and I guess it's probably good for minimizing risk, but come on. If you took a job at an electric-only automaker because you hate gas, say it! If you think EVs are the dumbest idea anyone's ever had, say that too! Rival automaker makes a dumb decision in your opinion? Call a reporter and go on the record! Okay, maybe I'm asking for a little too much here, but I'd love a little bit more Sergio-style energy in the automotive world.