2026 Genesis GV70 Keeps The Good Times Rolling

On the outside of the 2026 GV70, Genesis gave its best-seller a subtle nip/tuck job and called it a day. Up front, the crossover has a revised logo, slight changes to the grille and front bumper, and new micro lens array headlights that both look cool and give you better visibility at night. Out back, Genesis has done away with the circular exhaust pipes in favor of a more trapezoidal-looking exhaust tip, and there's a different rear spoiler and a handful of new wheel designs. Genesis has also added a new color called Ceres Blue to its lineup of eight other paints you'd expect from a car like this. It's not exactly a daring refresh of the GV70, and the car is all the better for it. Since it came out, the GV70 has been one of — if not the — best-looking compact crossovers you can buy with its distinct front fascias, interesting shapes and strong body lines.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The interior sees a slightly more substantial makeover. A 27-inch OLED display replaces the old gauge cluster and center screen. It's incredibly simple to use whether you interact with the touchscreen, iDrive-style control knob or steering wheel controls. I promise it will not be overwhelming to you if you're even slightly tech-savvy and have three minutes to spend getting acquainted with the system. Below the right part of the massive screen is a dedicated screen-based control panel for all of your HVAC controls. The updated interior also gets a new flat-bottom steering wheel, some different interior trim treatments, a redone alloy pedal design and a reworked ambient lighting setup that makes it far more prominent. The seats are largely the same, but they've now got bigger bolsters and a quilted pattern. They remain extremely comfy even after a long day of driving, and the driver's seat even comes with a massage function, which isn't something everyone else in this segment can say.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

All in all, the inside of the GV70 continues to be a very nice place to spend your time. Genesis took a lot of time to make sure the design looked like nothing else on the market, and I'd say it succeeded. An added bonus is that everything feels just as good as it looks, which isn't always the case. The crystal-like shifter doesn't just feel like a cheap piece of plastic. It's rather lovely, as is the 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

One area where the car is let down is the overall interior space. At 6-foot-1 I had some trouble fitting behind my driving position in the rear seat. I'm sure I could make it work, but it isn't exactly the most pleasant bench in the world. The sloping roofline also doesn't help matters. Cargo space is relatively good; with 28.9 cubic feet of space, it's on par with cars like the BMW X3 (31.5 cubic feet) and Mercedes-Benz GLC (21.9 cubic feet).