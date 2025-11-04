2026 Polestar 4 Has No Rear Window, But That's Not My Biggest Issue With It

Allegedly, the Polestar 4 is a crossover. Allegedly. At a mere 60.4 inches tall, it's only a couple of inches taller than a Toyota Camry, though, and depending on the angle it looks more like a liftback sedan than the "SUV coupe" that Polestar claims it is. In that way, it feels a little like Polestar built its version of the segment-defying Jaguar I-Pace, an in-between design that was already plenty controversial when it was first revealed. It isn't really a car or a crossover as much as it's simply a vehicle.

If you thought the I-Pace's design was controversial, though, the Polestar 4 takes it to another level. Designers decided they could give rear passengers more pleasant experience while improving safety if they got rid of the rear window, so while there's still a massive glass roof, the rear window is gone.

Instead, the rear-view mirror has turned into a rear-view screen that depends on a camera to show you what's behind you. It's certainly different. For some people, that's going to be a dealbreaker right out of the gate. A car with no rear window? What's next, a car with no wheels? But is it really that bad? Does it take some getting used to, or is it better than you might think? Is the rest of the car actually any good, or is it just too weird? Ultimately, it depends on who you are and what you're interested in.

Full Disclosure: The folks at Polestar wanted me to drive the Polestar 4 so badly, they flew me from Hilo, Hawaii, to Austin, Texas, put me up in a hotel with air conditioning and a comfortable mattress (two things I don't get back in Hawaii) and fed me a couple of meals. Once again, though, no one wanted to do karaoke with me, and my feelings are still hurt.