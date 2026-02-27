Porsche's New Flagship SUV Drops EV-Only Plan For V6 And V8 Power

When it comes to electrification strategies, things are changing in the blink of an eye. Porsche's upcoming seven-seat flagship SUV is no longer going to be powered exclusively by electric motors. Instead, the Audi Q9 twin will offer up V6 and V8 options as it looks to take on the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

It's expected to be offered in a wide range of configurations, including four-, five- and seven-seat layouts, and it'll sit on Volkswagen Group's Premium Platform Combustion architecture. This is a huge departure from what everyone initially expected from the car, but — to be fair to Porsche — the world is a hell of a lot different than when development first started. From Autocar:

The PPC has been engineered to use a range of six- and eight-cylinder petrol engines, as well as a next-generation plug-in hybrid system. As a result, the K1 is expected to be launched with a choice of set-ups centred on twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8s and 3.0-litre V6s, with power covering a similar spread to the smaller Cayenne's 348bhp-730bhp offering. Earlier plans had earmarked the K1 as a purely electric model based on the Volkswagen Group's Scalable Systems Platform. However, delays in that architecture's engineering, especially its software, and a slowdown in EV interest (centred on a rapid decline in Taycan sales) have pushed Porsche to instead launch it with combustion power. Nevertheless, an eventual launch of an electric K1 is still planned, Porsche has confirmed to Autocar. The first K1 models, with petrol and plug-in hybrid power, are expected to be launched around 12 months after the first Q9 models, which are due next year. While the UK is expected to be one of the new Porsche SUV's largest markets in Europe, both the US and China are considered critical to its long-term success.

It's expected that the K1 will be built on the same line as the Q9 at VW's Bratislava plant in Slovakia, which is also where the Cayenne EV is built. Autocar takes this as a sign that there's still a potential for an electric K1 in the future, which I suppose makes sense.

It's a bit of a bummer that the K1 won't be electric — at least not initially. But, with the way the automotive world is going right now, it makes sense from Porsche's perspective to hold off.