2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid Is A Slow-Charging But Solid Placeholder For Next Year's Rogue E-Power Hybrid

When Nissan announced that it was introducing an "all new" 2026 Rogue Plug-In Hybrid, but showed photos of a Mitsubishi Outlander with a slightly different grille, we said the Japanese automaker was bringing back the old school rebadge. The rest of the internet was similarly underwhelmed by the so-called new Rogue PHEV, but it's clear that Nissan believes it will convince more buyers to sign on the dotted line below the word 'Rogue' when it reaches dealer lots early next year.

Still unconvinced by the thinly veiled reskin, I headed to Tennessee to get behind the Mitsubishi-designed wheel of the 2026 Rogue PHEV as well as a few other new Nissans, and I actually quite enjoyed it. I also got to drive a European-market Nissan Qashqai e-Power to get a taste of what to expect from the next-generation 2027 Nissan Rogue e-Power, which will actually be a new vehicle to the U.S. when it comes out next year. This gives buyers looking for a compact hybrid Nissan crossover a tough decision to make: buy one of these 2026 Rogue PHEVs that are just a rebadged Mitsubishi, or wait for the 2027 Rogue e-Power, a more well-thought-out hybrid that doesn't need to be plugged in? The choice is yours, but here are my thoughts.

Nissan

Full disclosure: Nissan flew me out to Nashville, Tennessee to drive some of its new cars, including the recently announced Rogue PHEV. The folks at Nissan put me up in a beautiful resort for a night and fed me delicious food and drinks, none of which influenced this review.