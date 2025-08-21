Infiniti Is Reportedly Making A New Q50 Sedan, And This Time, It'll Offer A Manual Transmission

It's been a long time since enthusiasts seriously thought about the Infiniti Q50, and not just because it finally got canceled last year. The 400-horsepower Red Sport was quick, but it just didn't quite have what it took to really go toe-to-toe with competitors such as the BMW 3 Series. But believe it or not, that may change, at least in a few years. Apparently, Infiniti plans to bring the Q50 back sometime in the second half of 2027, Automotive News reports.

If you read that and assumed the new Q50 would be electric, that would be understandable. We're talking about a car that will likely be a 2028 model, after all, and the future is electric, even if a bunch of Republicans bought off by the oil and gas industry say differently. That reportedly won't be the case, though, as the revived Q50 will get the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 as the Nissan Z and get a manual transmission option, something the U.S.-market Q50 didn't offer before. That's the same engine Infiniti used on its Red Sport models, but this time around, it may be tuned to make up to 450 hp.

The new Q50 will also reportedly be twinned with the Skyline sedan, just like the old Q50. The current Skyline is more than a decade old at this point, but don't worry, it doesn't sound like Infiniti has plans to revive a car that first went on sale in 2014 as-is. There's a new Skyline coming, too, and the new Q50 should be based on that one, although it wouldn't be terribly surprising if both the new Skyline and Q50 ended up riding on a heavily revised version of the existing chassis. This is Nissan we're talking about, after all.