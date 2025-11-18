Nissan Is In Big Trouble, But CEO Says A 'Full Blast' Of New Models Is Coming To The U.S.

Nissan has had a rough year, but CEO Ivan Espinosa is optimistic that 2026 could see things change for the better. He recently said that he anticipates flat sales overall in 2025, but improvement over the ensuing 12 months, driven by vehicles such as the Rogue crossover, Sentra four-door, and the big Armada SUV.

From Automotive News, which interviewed Espinosa at Nissan's HQ in Yokohama, Japan:

"Next year we should be in a position to grow our sales," Espinosa said...."The fact that we have these new product lines coming in and having a full blast next year is definitely something that's going to help."

Espinosa went on to describe a "second gear" in his plan, "a pivot from cost cutting and factory closures to growth based on product and technology." But Automotive News pointed out that Nissan sales in the U.S. have fallen precipitously since 2017: from a total of 1.6 million vehicles to just over 924,000 in 2024. And of course that HQ building that Espinosa was sitting in for the interview was just sold as part of his effort to restore Nissan's mojo.