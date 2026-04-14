Next-Gen 2027 Nissan Rogue E-Power Hybrid Actually Looks Pretty Great
The compact Rogue crossover has been Nissan's best-selling model for a long time now, with almost 4 millions sold in the U.S. alone, but it's never had a particularly interesting design or powertrain. That's changing with the new fourth-generation model shown today at Nissan's Vision Event in Japan. (It's actually the fifth generation if you count its X-Trail predecessors, the name used in other markets, though our first-gen Rogue was its own thing separate from the first two generations of X-Trail. But who's counting?)
If you were confused last year when Nissan revealed the plug-in-hybrid Rogue that was just a rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander, be confused no longer. This new Rogue is replacing both that short-lived model and the existing Rogue that's been on sale since 2020, and it's introducing Nissan's e-Power hybrid setup to the U.S. after nearly two million cars have been sold with the tech in other markets since 2016. Nissan says the 2027 Rogue will launch in the U.S. and Canada in late 2026, bringing a hybrid back to the nameplate after not offering one for six years.
It'll be out this year
And you know what, I think the new Rogue looks really good. The current Rogue is a fine-looking SUV, as were the previous couple of generations, but this new one is actually interesting. It has a wide V-shaped grille with hexagonal air inlets that flow into the headlights, which has running lights using the same shape. The whole front end is quite angular, as is the rest of the Rogue's body, with surfacing that's all sharp, intersecting lines. I particularly like the fender treatment, as well as the six-spoke wheels and kicked-up D-pillar that both have hexagonal elements. Nissan didn't show a photo of the rear end, but a short teaser video reveals a full-width taillight bar made of lots of trapezoidal segments.
As opposed to a regular parallel hybrid, in which the battery pack and electric motors provide extra power alongside an internal combustion engine that sends power to the wheels, the Rogue e-Power's series hybrid setup uses the gas engine exclusively as a generator, creating electricity that is sent into the batteries and used by a pair of electric motors for propulsion. Nissan is keeping all relevant details and specs close to its chest for now, but it promises the Rogue e-Power "will pair the dependability, practicality and versatility customers expect from the nameplate."