Next-Gen 2027 Nissan Rogue E-Power Hybrid Actually Looks Pretty Great

The compact Rogue crossover has been Nissan's best-selling model for a long time now, with almost 4 millions sold in the U.S. alone, but it's never had a particularly interesting design or powertrain. That's changing with the new fourth-generation model shown today at Nissan's Vision Event in Japan. (It's actually the fifth generation if you count its X-Trail predecessors, the name used in other markets, though our first-gen Rogue was its own thing separate from the first two generations of X-Trail. But who's counting?)

If you were confused last year when Nissan revealed the plug-in-hybrid Rogue that was just a rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander, be confused no longer. This new Rogue is replacing both that short-lived model and the existing Rogue that's been on sale since 2020, and it's introducing Nissan's e-Power hybrid setup to the U.S. after nearly two million cars have been sold with the tech in other markets since 2016. Nissan says the 2027 Rogue will launch in the U.S. and Canada in late 2026, bringing a hybrid back to the nameplate after not offering one for six years.