The Nissan Xterra Is Finally Coming Back, Even If It's At Least Five Years Late To The Off-Road SUV Party

It's been a full decade since the Nissan Xterra went to the big parking lot in the sky, and while it may have been an appropriate decision at the time, in the years since the Xterra's cancellation the off-road SUV segment has taken off. That left a giant, gaping hole in Nissan's lineup that everyone assumed couldn't possibly go unfilled. But while the rumors kept swirling, and the Frontier got a redesign, a new Xterra never appeared. Come 2028, however, that's going to change, Automotive News reports.

At the same dealer meeting where Infiniti announced the return of the Q50, Nissan apparently confirmed the Xterra would also make a comeback. Would it have been better if the new Xterra had shown up about a year after the new Frontier did? Sure, but that didn't happen, and better late than never, right? We don't exactly have a ton of details right now, so if you were hoping for powertrain specs and exact pricing, you're out of luck.

That said, Automotive News claims it will be "a rugged, affordable midsize SUV" with "a blocky, adventure-ready design" and "an upright grille and squarish headlights," so it should at least look the part. It also expects the new Xterra to use a hybrid V6 and says there may even be a plug-in version that offers about 75 miles of range before turning the engine back on. A 75-mile plug-in hybrid may sound ridiculous, but hey, if Nissan wants to build it, we certainly won't complain. That's enough range for some serious emissions-free off-roading, and there are already PHEV SUVs out there from other brands with 50-mile ranges.

Oh, and Nissan reportedly plans to build the new Xterra at the same factory in Canton, Mississippi, that builds the Frontier.