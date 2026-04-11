These Car Brands Have The Longest Warranties In America

According to S&P Global Mobility, the average age of vehicles in the United States, including cars and light trucks, hit the 12.8-year mark in 2025, a rise of 0.2 years over 2024. More strikingly, the average age of passenger cars was 14.5 years.

Cars are also becoming more expensive to repair because they are equipped with more tech than ever before. For instance, replacing an LED headlight can cost over $1,000, compared to $10 for the halogen bulbs we used back in the day. As a result, a good warranty can act as a financial safety net, helping protect you from potentially expensive repairs.

This led us to investigate the warranty offerings of automakers operating in the U.S. to see which ones offer the longest coverage, prioritizing the basic bumper-to-bumper and extended powertrain warranties. However, we also considered additional factors, such as anti-corrosion warranties, roadside assistance coverage, and hybrid/EV battery degradation thresholds. Some manufacturers also offer complimentary maintenance, which played a role in our evaluation as well. With that in mind, these are the car brands with the longest warranties in America.