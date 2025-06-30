The Biggest Problem With Kia & Hyundai's Theta II Engines

There have been times when carmakers went all out with an engine but lost, often with catastrophic consequences. For instance, the EcoBoost was once touted as the future of Ford engines but now is mired in failures, recalls, and lawsuits. But one engine single-handedly tarnished the carefully curated images of not one but two carmakers, costing them money and reputation. It's the Theta II series of engines used in Hyundai and Kia cars and SUVs.

The biggest problem with these engines was connecting rod bearing failure, which often led to catastrophic engine damage and, in some cases, even fires. This came as a surprise for many, especially given Hyundai's reputation for offering reliable engines, including the Theta I. Introduced in 2005 with the Hyundai Sonata, the Theta I laid the foundation for modern Hyundai engines, including the Theta II, which arrived in 2009. The Theta II engine went on to power most of Hyundai and Kia's popular sedans and SUVs.

At the launch of the 2.4-liter Theta II engine, the then-CEO of Hyundai Motor America, John Krafcik, said in a Hyundai press release that the new engine "demonstrates Hyundai's commitment to delivering products that excite and reward Hyundai owners." A statement that aged like milk.