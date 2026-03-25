How Reliable Is A Used Tesla Model S?

The Tesla Model S is not long for this world, but it will most assuredly be remembered fondly for marking a pivotal point in EV history long after it's gone. Before the Tesla Model S burst onto the scene in 2012, electric vehicles were often perceived as niche products that couldn't possibly ever become big-volume sellers. They were slow, impractical, and only good for short distances. Yet, within just a year of it being on the market, all of those narratives got punctured, as the Model S wasted no time in staking its claim as a serious proposition.

While EVs of the time topped out at 122 miles, the Model S offered up to 265 miles of all-electric driving range on a full charge, according to the EPA. Charging was swift, too, with Tesla's DC fast-charging stations able to fully charge the EV's largest battery in no more than 60 minutes. Cut to 2026 and things have only improved. The car charges faster, travels farther, and has gone from offering between 362 and 416 horsepower at launch to now putting out 670 to 1,020 horsepower.

So, even with it now being discontinued, the Model S' features and standing as arguably the most important car of the century should continue to make it a tempting option for those of you who want to buy a used electric car. However, as someone who wants peace of mind, you may be wondering if reliability is something it similarly has in spades. Well, on the whole, the Tesla Model S is reliable. This is helped by the fact that, with it being an electric car, there are fewer failure points compared to ICE vehicles. But like any car, it does have its weaknesses.