Want To Spend Less On Gas? Consumer Reports Says These Vehicles Are Your Best Bet

Gas prices are skyrocketing lately, and we might not see them drop in the foreseeable future. So, like with many price hikes in the past, it's only natural to look for a new, more efficient vehicle. Right on time, Consumer Reports (CR) came to the rescue with its latest list of the most fuel-efficient cars, from small compacts to large SUVs.

One thing is very clear from the outset: Today's fuel sippers aren't slow. They aren't rockets, sure, but they're quick enough for most people. Heck, these cars are so easy on fuel that they're also emerging as an excellent EV alternative. Oh, and don't worry — you can still have fun with some of these cars.

To help you navigate CR's list, we extracted the most fuel-efficient vehicle from every popular category on sale in the U.S. right now. We'll give you all the necessary information on every model, including pricing with destination fees included. So, from engaging sports cars to large, three-row family movers, here are the cars that boast the highest miles-per-gallon figures.