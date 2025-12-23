Why Lexus Just Fell Three Spots In Consumer Reports' Reliability Rankings
It has not been a great end of 2025 for Lexus reliability wise. Long known for its excellent reputation for reliability, the Toyota-owned luxury car brand has seen faltering performance of late. It went from holding third place in the rankings of the most reliable brands to now being sixth in the current reliability rankings.
Consumer Reports ranks car brands according to the average overall scores of their new models. According to CR's studies, Lexus' reliability rank has dropped because models such as the Lexus GX SUV have seen a bit of a fall from grace, having gone from consistently scoring above average or even excellent marks to now earning mere average points.
The fact that there isn't a Lexus ES Sedan on sale at the moment doesn't really help either, as it is usually one of the brand's best performers in CR surveys. The luxury midsize car will arrive next year as an all-new model for 2026 and, as such, is currently missing from the existing lineup. Lexus' slip up means that it now has brands such as Subaru, BMW, Porsche, Honda, and Toyota ahead of it. The highest rated Lexus models for reliability so far are the 2026 Lexus NX Hybrid and Lexus TX Hybrid, which both earned excellent reliability scores from CR. Aside from the GX SUV, every other 2026 Lexus vehicle scored above average for reliability.
The third-generation Lexus GX hasn't performed well in Consumer Reports surveys
Despite its impressive track record, the Lexus GX has slumped in CR's reliability surveys since the third generation debuted in 2024. The midsize three-row luxury SUV was rated below average in 2024 and fell even further down the pecking order in 2025 after earning fewer points than it did in the previous year. You could argue that going from below average to now earning average scores for 2026 represents progress, but the fact remains that there are issues with the third-gen Lexus GX.
According to CR, the brakes and body hardware are common trouble spots, with the 2024 Lexus GX earning poor ratings in both areas. Comments by owners reveal they've been plagued by squeaky front brakes, especially when reversing at low speeds. Many 2024 Lexus GX owners have also complained about their massage seats failing, often due to the air hose disconnecting. Keen followers of the three-row midsize luxury SUV will also remember its V35A engine being the subject of a recent recall over concerns that there may still be machining debris left from the manufacturing process inside it.
In affected vehicles, the debris can attach to the bearings, and prolonged use under heavier loads could eventually cause the bearing to fail. The issue, which also affects other body-on-frame vehicles such as the Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX, often manifests through rough running or a complete loss of power. Lexus initiated another recall for faulty backup cameras because the rearview camera system in third-gen GX models can freeze or fail to display when the vehicle is in reverse.
Lexus reliability compared with the highest-ranking brands
If you ignore its reputation, Lexus' latest reliability rating isn't markedly bad. But how does it compare to the best-performers? Only two out of 13 CR-tested Lexus models scoring excellent reliability points means the automaker is behind fellow Japanese automaker and top-ranked Subaru by some distance. Of the eight Subaru models surveyed for 2026, six earned excellent reliability scores, with the remaining two scoring well above average. New Subaru models with outstanding reliability scores include the 2026 Subaru Forester, Forester Hybrid, Crosstrek, Legacy, BRZ, and WRX. The Subaru Impreza and Ascent are the two models with above average scores.
Similarly, of the 14 2026 BMW models rated so far, nine scored excellent marks for reliability, meaning only five earned above average. The X5 is the highest rated BMW model, followed by the X7, and i5. The X5 Plug-in Hybrid, i4, and 5 Series all earned similar points but did well enough to finish with excellent scores. The BMW 2 Series, X1, and iX are the other excellent performers. There are only four Porsche models rated for reliability at the time of writing, and two of them (Porsche Cayenne and 718 Boxster) had excellent scores, with the other two earning well above average marks.
Honda, meanwhile, has three models with excellent reliability scores (2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid, Passport, and Accord Hybrid). It also has nine models with above average ratings and only one (Honda Prologue) with average rating. Lexus' parent company Toyota has no fewer than 13 models with above average reliability scores. There are also 10 models with excellent ratings, but the brand's overall score is weighed down by three models with average reliability scores (2026 Toyota Tundra, Sequoia, and Land Cruiser).