Why Lexus Just Fell Three Spots In Consumer Reports' Reliability Rankings

It has not been a great end of 2025 for Lexus reliability wise. Long known for its excellent reputation for reliability, the Toyota-owned luxury car brand has seen faltering performance of late. It went from holding third place in the rankings of the most reliable brands to now being sixth in the current reliability rankings.

Consumer Reports ranks car brands according to the average overall scores of their new models. According to CR's studies, Lexus' reliability rank has dropped because models such as the Lexus GX SUV have seen a bit of a fall from grace, having gone from consistently scoring above average or even excellent marks to now earning mere average points.

The fact that there isn't a Lexus ES Sedan on sale at the moment doesn't really help either, as it is usually one of the brand's best performers in CR surveys. The luxury midsize car will arrive next year as an all-new model for 2026 and, as such, is currently missing from the existing lineup. Lexus' slip up means that it now has brands such as Subaru, BMW, Porsche, Honda, and Toyota ahead of it. The highest rated Lexus models for reliability so far are the 2026 Lexus NX Hybrid and Lexus TX Hybrid, which both earned excellent reliability scores from CR. Aside from the GX SUV, every other 2026 Lexus vehicle scored above average for reliability.