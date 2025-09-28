How Reliable Are Acuras? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

While buying a used vehicle can save you money and ease your concerns about new car depreciation, there is still the risk of ending up with a vehicle that saddles you with massive repair bills. If you want to reduce your chances of buying a clunker, you will need to do some research and think carefully about which badges you should consider. As we've learned, that may lead you to Acura. According to a separate Consumer Reports survey, which analyzed over 150,000 vehicles, Acura is among the most reliable used car brands you can buy.

Apart from Subaru, which dropped down to ninth place in the used-car ranking, it's the same contenders at the top once again. Lexus and Toyota take the first and second spots, respectively, with third place going to Mazda. Honda ranks as the fourth best used car brand, while Acura lands in fifth place. Besides CR, numerous other industry experts give Acura high marks for reliability. RepairPal gives Acura an impressive 4.0 out of 5.0 when it comes to reliability, placing it second overall out of 32 brands analyzed by the company.

RepairPal data also shows that, on average, Acura vehicles only need to visit the repair shop about once a year. Furthermore, there's roughly only an 8% chance that an Acura car will need substantial repairs during a period of one year. That said, it's crucial to research any used vehicle you're considering to understand its history and potential issues before you go ahead and pay for it.