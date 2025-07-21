2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Goes Hybrid Only, Stays The Cheapest Three-Row Vehicle On Sale
Mitsubishi hasn't released any particularly exciting cars over the past several years, but its cars have made headlines for a different reason: affordability. The Mitsubishi Outlander is a shining example of that affordability, and it will remain one despite receiving important updates for the 2026 model year. Though Mitsubishi hasn't announced official pricing or power numbers for the 2026 Outlander, it says that it remains the least-expensive three-row vehicle available.
The standard Outlander gains the brand's first mild-hybrid powertrain, which is based on the Eclipse Cross' turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4. No power numbers are currently available for the mild-hybrid powertrain, but Mitsubishi promises it will "deliver increased confidence and drivability" when compared to the 2025 Outlander's naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 181 hp. The plug-in-hybrid Outlander gains a larger-capacity battery that provides a longer all-electric range and improved acceleration for 2026, and it will decrease the amount of time the internal combustion engine runs, improving efficiency. The ruggedized Outlander Trail Edition remains available for 2026, and includes special graphics and trim as well as "off-highway tires" and accessory kits with roof-rack mounts. Also returning for 2026 is the Outlander Ralliart, but it remains an appearance package only.
Mitsubishi plans to release new or significantly revised vehicle launches each year until 2030
The gas-only Outlander received a lightly redesigned interior for the 2025 model year, which included added sound-deadening, new materials and colors, heated and cooled front seats, and a redesigned center console, cupholders and phone charger. Those updates are now applied to the 2026 Outlander PHEV, too. Outlander PHEVs also gain a standard Yamaha audio system, an available 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a revised grille and front bumper, new 20-inch wheels, and smoked rear taillights. The Outlander PHEV also receives retuned dampers, springs, stabilizer bars, and bushings, which Mitsubishi says provides a more confident and assured driving feel.
Mitsubishi's value propositions hold strong with its standard 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, as well as a five-year or 60,000-mile warranty, a five-year, unlimited-mile roadside assistance program, and a two-year or 30,000-mile maintenance program. 2026 additions still don't bring much in the way of excitement, but they continue to offer impressive value, which is becoming increasingly prioritized for many buyers.