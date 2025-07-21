2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Goes Hybrid Only, Stays The Cheapest Three-Row Vehicle On Sale

Mitsubishi hasn't released any particularly exciting cars over the past several years, but its cars have made headlines for a different reason: affordability. The Mitsubishi Outlander is a shining example of that affordability, and it will remain one despite receiving important updates for the 2026 model year. Though Mitsubishi hasn't announced official pricing or power numbers for the 2026 Outlander, it says that it remains the least-expensive three-row vehicle available.

The standard Outlander gains the brand's first mild-hybrid powertrain, which is based on the Eclipse Cross' turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4. No power numbers are currently available for the mild-hybrid powertrain, but Mitsubishi promises it will "deliver increased confidence and drivability" when compared to the 2025 Outlander's naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 181 hp. The plug-in-hybrid Outlander gains a larger-capacity battery that provides a longer all-electric range and improved acceleration for 2026, and it will decrease the amount of time the internal combustion engine runs, improving efficiency. The ruggedized Outlander Trail Edition remains available for 2026, and includes special graphics and trim as well as "off-highway tires" and accessory kits with roof-rack mounts. Also returning for 2026 is the Outlander Ralliart, but it remains an appearance package only.