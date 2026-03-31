Which EV Should Be Next On The Chopping Block?
Despite weekly evidence that climate change is a very real and very serious threat to life on Earth, the president of the United States has pulled funding for renewable energy, loosened emissions regulations, and canceled electric vehicle tax credits. As a result of Donald Trump's shortsighted actions, some automakers are pivoting away from electric vehicles. Brands are canceling future models after spending billions of dollars developing them, while others are canceling EVs that they've been selling for years.
From Honda's cancelation of its teased 0 Series future cars as well as its Afeela EV partnership with Sony, to Volvo killing the adorable EX30, many automakers are axing their EVs, but what EV do you think ought to be next on the proverbial chopping block? Maybe there's a certain EV that never made sense to you, or maybe you even owned one and hated it. Tell us all about it in the comments section down below.
I think the struggling Tesla Cybertruck needs to die
This may be the easy answer, but it's one that deserves the spotlight: I think the ridiculous Tesla Cybertruck needs to be the next EV on the chopping block, though it already looks like a block of cheese that's been grated on two sides. Despite Tesla's cringey CEO Elon Musk insisting that his 8-bit-looking Cybertruck would be a sales success, the drivable dumpster has made headlines for the opposite reason.
Annual Cybertruck sales were nearly cut in half between 2024 and 2025, going from around 39,000 units in 2024 to just 20,200 in 2025. It's worth noting that neither number is anywhere near as high as the 250,000 units that Musk originally anticipated Tesla would produce annually. I think the world would be a better place if the Cybertruck were to be the next EV on the chopping block in 2026, but what do you think?