Which EV Should Be Next On The Chopping Block?

Despite weekly evidence that climate change is a very real and very serious threat to life on Earth, the president of the United States has pulled funding for renewable energy, loosened emissions regulations, and canceled electric vehicle tax credits. As a result of Donald Trump's shortsighted actions, some automakers are pivoting away from electric vehicles. Brands are canceling future models after spending billions of dollars developing them, while others are canceling EVs that they've been selling for years.

From Honda's cancelation of its teased 0 Series future cars as well as its Afeela EV partnership with Sony, to Volvo killing the adorable EX30, many automakers are axing their EVs, but what EV do you think ought to be next on the proverbial chopping block? Maybe there's a certain EV that never made sense to you, or maybe you even owned one and hated it. Tell us all about it in the comments section down below.