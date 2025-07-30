EPA To Reverse Finding That Greenhouse Gases Are Bad For Humans

The dangers of greenhouse gases, to both our environment and the people that live within it, have been known for decades. The science has long been settled, but the science is inconvenient for the people who make their money selling greenhouse gas emitters. So, in the face of scientific consensus, the Trump administration has found a new response: Nuh-uh. From the New York Times:

Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said on Tuesday the Trump administration would revoke the scientific determination that underpins the government's legal authority to combat climate change. Speaking at a truck dealership in Indianapolis, Mr. Zeldin said the E.P.A. planned to rescind the 2009 declaration, known as the endangerment finding, which concluded that planet-warming greenhouse gases pose a threat to public health. The Obama and Biden administrations used that determination to set strict limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars, power plants and other industrial sources of pollution. "The proposal would, if finalized, amount to the largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States," Mr. Zeldin said. He said the proposal would also erase limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks on the nation's roads.

Scientific consensus is often overturned, but it's generally overturned by new, more accurate science. That's not what's happening here, no prior theories are being disproven based on new data. This is just looking at decades of scientific research into a thing that's killing us, and simply saying that it's good actually. We live in hell and it's only getting worse.