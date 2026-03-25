Sony And Honda End Joint Development Of Afeela EVs

For a while now, we've all been wondering how Sony and Honda plan to make Afeela actually competitive. The EV market has progressed pretty rapidly since the car was announced, and its specs have remained the same. Now, we're getting the answer: The two companies can't figure it out either, so they're killing the car. From Afeela:

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. ("SHM") today announced that it has decided to discontinue the development and launch of its first model, AFEELA 1, and its second model of AFEELA vehicles that had been under development (collectively, the "Models"). SHM's decision comes following discussions between its parent companies, Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ("Honda"). Since its establishment in September 2022, SHM has aimed to develop and sell high value-added mobility products and to provide mobility-related services by combining the technologies, expertise, and development capabilities of Sony and Honda. However, as a result of Honda's reassessment of its automobile electrification strategy announced on March 12, 2026, SHM will not be able to utilize certain technologies and assets that were originally planned to be provided by Honda at the time of SHM's initial business planning. In light of this change, SHM has determined that it does not have a viable path forward to bring the Models to market as originally planned.

It sounds like the Sony-Honda partnership isn't actually over, it just doesn't have anything to work on. Maybe next time it can hasten that development cycle a little bit.