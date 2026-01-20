Tesla Cybertruck Sales Were Cut In Half In 2025, Worse Than Any Other EV

Since you all ready read Jalopnik, and are therefore people of immense taste, you won't be surprised to learned that Tesla Cybertruck sales absolutely cratered in 2025 — falling harder than any other EV in the U.S. based on volume. Of course, it was a weird year for electric vehicles all around, but a fall off like this for a vehicle in its second full model year is extremely rare.

In 2024 — the Cybertruck's first full model year — Tesla managed to dupe about 39,000 chuds into thinking they needed a Cybertruck in their lives. However, the Austin, Texas-based automaker wasn't nearly as successful in 2025, moving just 20,200 of the massive stainless steel trucks throughout the year, according to data from Cox Automotive reported by InsideEVs. That nearly 19,000-vehicle delta is actually the largest sales drop of any EV on sale in the U.S., and that includes cars that were canceled partway through the year. It's also a far cry from the 250,000 Cybertruck CEO Elon Musk said the company would produce yearly starting in 2025. While some EVs had bigger percentage drops in sales, no EV saw a bigger drop in actual sales numbers.

From where I'm sitting, it sort of seems like everyone who wanted a Cybertruck probably bought one back in 2024, and considering the fact that Tesla killed off the truck's cheapest version, there wasn't much of a reason to buy one in 2025 — especially given today's political climate and what the truck tells the rest of the world about you.

To be fair, 250,000 sales was always BS. Just one vehicle beat that mark in 2025: the Tesla Model Y, and it sold an estimated 357,500 units, according toCox Automotive. And, the Cybertruck didn't even fare particularly poorly compared to other electric pickup trucks. It was only outsold by the Ford F-150 Lightning, which found 27,307 new homes in 2025. Other than that, it handily outsold the Chevy Silverado EV (11,275 sales), GMC Hummer EV (15,788 sales — though pickup and SUV sales aren't broken out), GMC Sierra EV (7,996 sales) and Rivian R1T (7,416 sales).