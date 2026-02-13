Trump Ends Greenhouse Gas Regulations For Cars

United States President Donald Trump has long hated regulations on vehicle emissions. Now he's doing his best to get rid of them altogether, starting with their scientific underpinning: The fact that greenhouse gases endanger human beings. The Trump administration has decided that, actually, no they don't. From Automotive News:

President Donald Trump's EPA has repealed the agency's finding that greenhouse gas emissions endanger the public, creating a fresh round of uncertainty for the auto industry.

Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the repeal of the 2009 endangerment finding at a press conference at the White House Feb. 12.

...

Trump said that the repeal eliminates all greenhouse gas standards for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and heavy-duty engines. Trump said the repeal purports to scrap all greenhouse gas standards starting with those established in 2012.

The document containing the details of the final rule has yet to be posted.

The EPA decision, if upheld, castrates the government's regulatory authority over pollutants from vehicles. It hollows out the rationale underpinning more than a decade of regulation meant to protect the public from the dangers of pollution and climate change.

...

Emissions are growing, the Earth is getting hotter and weather events are getting more extreme. The last three years were the hottest on record. In 2025, there were 23 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the U.S., costing a total of $115 billion in damages, according to Climate Central, a climate science nonprofit.