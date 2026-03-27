Dealers Can Now Get In Trouble If They Advertise Cars That Aren't Actually Available

There are few things more frustrating than seeing a car advertised online, only to get to the dealership and find out it's gone. Now, the Federal Trade Commission is cracking down, saying its illegal to advertise unavailable vehicles. Oh, happy days. Earlier this month, Christopher Mufarrige, the director of the agency's Bureau of Consumer Protection, sent letters to 97 dealership groups on the suspicious they violated at least one of six "illegal" advertising practices. These practices could end with the dealer getting slapped with over $50,000 fines per offense as well as customer restitution.

Five of those practices involve advertising vehicles at lower prices than the actual out-the-door price, but the sixth is the one we're interested in today: "advertising unavailable or nonexistent vehicles." Oddly, the FTC won't give an exact time to dealers on exactly how quickly sold vehicles need to be removed from their websites and other online advertising, citing the desire not to give legal advise. Still, it's a step in the right direction. From Automotive News:

Dealers also should avoid generic disclaimer statements of, "'Oh yeah, the car may not be available,'" [ComplyAuto co-CEO Chris] Cleveland said on the webinar. Those were a "red flag" to a regulator, he said. "You're basically admitting ... you're advertising cars that aren't available for sale," he said. Jeffrey Greenbaum, managing partner of the Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz law firm in New York City and a specialist in advertising law, thinks regulators will accept a "reasonable" gap in time to update a listing "as long as that dealer is acting properly, to then stop promoting the availability of that car once it's been sold."

Penalties for advertising unavailable vehicles can happen on a state level, as well. What a beautiful thing that is.

Swickard Auto Group agreed to pay a $800,000 penalty and accept a $200,000 suspended penalty to settle Alaska Department of Law's allegations of unfair or deceptive practices, the agency announced March 24. "It is unfortunate that none of the settlement funds are going to customers," Swickard said in a statement. "We advocated for that outcome, but the State is keeping the funds for themselves. If this were truly about consumers, the outcome would have prioritized consumers." [...] Swickard Auto advertised unavailable models and refused to sell vehicles at the prices it had advertised, the agency alleged in a news release. "Car dealers don't get to advertise one price and charge another — or advertise cars that aren't really there," Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox said in a statement March 24. "That's a bait-and-switch, and it's unlawful." Swickard Auto admitted no wrongdoing under terms of the settlement. [...] The group also addressed the advertising allegations. "We disagree with the claim that customers couldn't buy vehicles at advertised prices," Swickard said. "During COVID, vehicles were often pre-sold due to shortages, so the facts don't support that narrative. And when they point to Facebook or social media posts, those formats don't allow for every detail of a transaction to be included. We offered to reimburse any customers who felt impacted by these issues. However, we are not aware of any such circumstances."

I really hope this sort of trend continues. I know just about every car enthusiast has a s story about driving to a dealer very far away just to find out the car they were prepared to buy "just sold." I still think about what my life would be like if I got that Miata instead of my old Z4. I'd probably have more money and a better outlook on life.