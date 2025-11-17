Cyberattack Decimated Jaguar-Land Rover's Already Weak Profitability

Jaguar-Land Rover's sales and finances were in a rickety place this year, and then things got far worse after it was hit by a massive cyberattack that stymied production and operations for over a month. Now, the automaker's CEO, Richard Molyneux, is saying that it is unlikely to recover all of the sales volume lost during that period.

JLR's vehicle sales dropped 24% to 21,139 in the third quarter of 2025, which ended on September 30. Of course, a massive chunk of that decline was because of the cyberattack-caused production stoppage, but the planned wind-down of Jaguar's legacy models ahead of the launch of its new fully electric range didn't help, and neither did the impact of President Trump's tariffs in the U.S. When you combine all of these things together, JLR posted a $720 million loss after tax in Q3. When you compare that to a $373 million profit the same time last year, things seem even more bleak. From Automotive News:

The company said it now expects an operating margin of 0 percent to 2 percent for the full year, down from an earlier goal of 5 percent to 7 percent, after already trimming expectations earlier this year amid tariff-related uncertainty. JLR resumed production in October, after it was forced to shut down computer systems in early September to contain the cyberattack. Production is now back to normal, JLR said, while warning that not all of the sales lost during the shutdown can be recovered. "Some of that volume we will get back, some of it we will not, given the state of a global demand and competitor oversupply," Molyneux said on an earnings call Nov. 14. [...] The U.S., JLR's largest market, is one of the most stable currently, along with the Middle East and the U.K, Molyneux said. "Europe is probably a little bit vulnerable. The economy is not in the best shape there," he said.

U.S. tariffs aren't helping matters. They added nearly $100 million in extra costs in Q3, according to JLR. Models produced at its UK factories get hit with a 10% tariff, but the vehicles it builds in Slovakia (like the Defender and Discovery) get 15% levies.

I'm not sure how JLR pulls itself out of this one, folks.