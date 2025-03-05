How Greedy Dealers Make Everything Worse

Car dealerships exist to extract their bit of profit from you in a car-buying transaction by offering you sketchy loan terms and rushing their techs into doing expensive, shoddy repair work when you come in for service. They're generally the worst part about buying a car, but it turns out they can have worse effects than you'd expect at first glance: Dealer markups, popularized by pandemic-era semiconductor shortages, have fundamentally broken the market for both new cars and auto loans.

A new video from The Drive breaks down the background of dealer markups, how the pandemic's car shortages made them halfway justifiable to consumers, and the ill effects they've had on auto loans and the new car market. As it turns out, paying well over sticker for a car is bad for just about everyone. The people who get it worst, though, are the folks who had to shell out over MSRP for regular transportation.