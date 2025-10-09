Elon Musk's Record Tesla Pay Package Could Net Him Tens Of Billions Even If He Does A Bad Job

Back in September, Tesla directors offered CEO Elon Musk the biggest executive pay package in corporate history, which is a bit of a gamble to say the least. The board reassured its investors that Musk would have to achieve some "Mars-shot milestones" to earn the $878 billion in Tesla stock over 10 years. The proposal stated that the CEO would have to "completely transform Tesla and society as we know it." That means it would have to take a big step forward in robotics and autonomous driving. Its stock value and profits would also have to increase. If that sort of stuff didn't happen, Musk would get "zero."

Welp, that's not the case. Apparently, Musk could still "earn" tens of billions of dollars without meeting most of those targets, according to a Reuters analysis of his performance goals, as well as more than a dozen experts in executive pay, company valuations, robotics and automotive trends like automotive driving. Tesla is very much Elon's world, and everyone else is just living in it. From Reuters:

He could collect more than $50 billion by hitting a handful of the board's easier goals that won't necessarily revolutionize Tesla's products or business, the Reuters review found. Even hitting just two of the easiest targets, along with modest stock growth, would net Musk $26 billion, more than the lifetime pay of the next eight best-paid CEOs combined, a group that includes Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, Apple's Tim Cook, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang, according to an analysis for Reuters by research firm Equilar. Musk's vehicle sales goals are exceptionally easy to achieve, according to four automotive experts. If Musk sells 1.2 million cars a year over the next decade, on average, he earns $8.2 billion in stock if Tesla's market value grows from $1.4 trillion today to $2 trillion in 2035, well under long-term market-average growth. That's a half-million fewer cars per year than Tesla sold in 2024. [...] Three other product-development goals are written in vague language that could provide Musk hefty payouts without significantly boosting profit, according to six robotics or autonomous-driving industry experts who reviewed Musk's goals for Reuters. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Tesla board said: "The proposed pay package is actually worth zero to our CEO unless and until the shareholders see the value of the company nearly double and an operational milestone is met."

The board's pay proposal requires Elon to stay on as executive for at least seven and a half years to collect any stock compensation. However, he would get voting rights associated with the shares awarded as soon as he earns them. Last month, Musk posted on X, the everything app, that the pay package wasn't "about 'compensation.'" He says it's actually about him having "enough influence over Tesla to ensure safety if we build millions of robots." Of course, he probably won't say no to the money, either.