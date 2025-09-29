Here's Your Chance To Buy My Perfectly Okay 2007 BMW Z4 Manual

It's the end of the road for my 2007 BMW Z4 3.0si and me. We've had a (mostly) wonderful five years together, but the truth is, I just don't drive it enough to justify keeping it around. Between living in New York City and a nearly constant stream of press cars to review, it mostly sits in my parents' driveway in New Jersey, and a car as fun as a manual Z4 convertible deserves a better life than that. Since purchasing it in August of 2020, I've put less than 15,000 miles on the clock.

That's why it's time to say goodbye, and that's why I'm listing it on Cars & Bids at no reserve. That's right — whatever the action ends at on October 6 is what it'll sell for. I'm not nervous at all. Hopefully, things will go well, but I'm a realist here. I know my 18-year-old BMW isn't perfect (even though it's perfect to me), but it does have a lot of things going for it! Hopefully, the bidders — and perhaps even you — will see that.