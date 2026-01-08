80% Of Car Shoppers Say They're Open To Using AI Because Nobody Can Do Anything Anymore

Oh, Bollinger. When will it all be over? The assets of the failed electric truck maker are back in receivership as dozens of former employees, several parts suppliers and even a Michigan state agency say they are owed money by the company that officially shut its doors in November of 2025.

For those who have been playing along at home, this is Bollinger's second count-ordered receivership. Its first came about last spring when it was running low on cash and faced a $10 million lawsuit from its founder and namesake, Robert Bollinger. That's when its parent company, Mullen Automotive, settled up with the founder and provided an infusion of cash. Its CEO, David Michery, promised to revive the startup and pay off its debts. Well, as you can see, that didn't happen. From the Detroit News:

Last month, court records show an Ohio judge ordered the truck maker back into receivership as part of a lawsuit filed by Dana Inc. over $6.2 million the supplier says it's owed. "Dana has demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that Bollinger is insolvent or is in imminent danger of insolvency," Judge Joseph McNamara of Lucas County Common Pleas Court wrote in the Dec. 19 order. Gene Kohut, after briefly serving as the company's receiver last year, will again oversee the company's assets for the "protection of Dana, Bollinger, and Bollinger's other creditors and stakeholders," the judge said. Among those stakeholders are about 70 employees with open claims against Bollinger over unpaid wages or benefits. Former employees told The Detroit News this week they have still have not been paid for three weeks of work before the company abruptly shut its doors in November. Some are also seeking promised bonuses and retirement benefits. The former employees' wage claims filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity remain open, spokesperson Keely Lovern said this week. She noted the recent receiver appointment and said that if Bollinger ultimately files for bankruptcy, the agency will "have to close the files and refer the claimants to file as a creditor in bankruptcy court." The Michigan Economic Development Corp. confirmed this week it's still trying to claw back nearly $1 million it paid out to Bollinger as part of what was supposed to be a $3 million state grant approved in 2023. Meanwhile, multiple parts suppliers and other vendors have also filed lawsuits in Oakland County claiming Bollinger never paid them for their products or services, in addition to the Dana case in Ohio.

Court records indicate that Bollinger still owes suppliers of electronics, wheel parts, suspension systems and axles, among other components, at least $14 million. At least three of those suppliers have sought compensation directly from Bollinger's bank through a court-ordered process. Good luck, fellas.

Last month, a court officer seized 20 of Bollinger's new B4 electric trucks, a 2021 Chevy van, a 2023 Ford F-450 and two trailers. I suppose every little bit helps when you're trying to settle up with a company that has no money.

Part of me hopes this is the last time I'll have to write about this dumbass company, but a far bigger part of me knows it's not.