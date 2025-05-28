Stellantis Gets A New CEO

Nissan has loans coming due, so the company is doing what so many Americans in the same situation to: Borrow from Peter to pay Paul. The automaker is looking to sell off its assets, including some of its Renault ownership, and borrow from the government of the United Kingdom to stay afloat. From Bloomberg:

Nissan Motor Co., facing a huge loan repayment wall next year, is seeking to raise more than ¥1 trillion ($7 billion) from debt and asset sales to keep operations on track, according to internal documents seen by Bloomberg News. The struggling Japanese automaker plans to issue as much as ¥630 billion in convertible securities and bonds, including high-yielding US dollar and euro notes, the documents show. Nissan also plans to take out a £1 billion ($1.4 billion) syndicated loan, guaranteed by UK Export Finance. Nissan operates Britain's largest automaking hub, in Sunderland. In addition, Nissan is seeking to sell part of the 15% stake it owns in Renault SA and the equity interest it has in battery maker AESC Group Ltd., as well as plants in South Africa and Mexico. Sale-and-lease-back plans for its Yokohama headquarters, plus properties it owns in the US, are also on the cards.

Selling off your battery connections and taking loans to pay loans aren't exactly very forward-looking moves, but it seems like they're just what Nissan has to do in order to keep the lights on. If it gets the company to another fiscal quarter, it's better than the alternative.