Tesla's Cult Still Can't Tolerate Valid Criticism, Even In The Face Of A Blatant 'Bait And Switch'

In theory, if you can provide enough evidence to prove someone wrong, that's all it should take to change someone's mind. Unfortunately for everyone, study after study has shown that's not actually the case. Everyone is susceptible to the backfire effect, although cults are probably the most well-known example — their leader wasn't wrong, he just misread the signs or whatever. But if you thought Tesla die-hards had gotten any less cult-y recently, a recent Wired article on what sure sounds like a classic Tesla bait-and-switch over its so-called "Full Self-Driving" software will quickly disabuse you of that notion.

You see, when Tesla announced toward the end of February that it would drop the price of the base Cybertruck to $62,235 (including destination) for 10 days, it was a bit of an odd move. Only 10 days? Really? That said, if you remember that Tesla sold half as many Cybertrucks in 2025 compared to 2024, though, it makes a little more sense — gotta try anything to boost sales. To sweeten the deal, Tesla also offered to allow current owners who had already bought the so-called "Full Self-Driving" software to transfer their license to their new car for free if they ordered a Tesla by March 31. Except, as Wired reports, Tesla quickly changed its mind: