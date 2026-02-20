Tesla Must Pay $243 Million Judgement Over Fatal 2019 Autopilot Crash

Tesla must pay the $243 million penalty a jury handed down over a 2019 crash involving an Autopilot-equipped Model S that left a 22-year-old woman dead and her 26-year-old boyfriend severely injured. A U.S. District judge in Miami rejected Tesla's request to overturn the verdict, saying that the evidence put forth "more than supported" the August 2025 verdict. Tesla is, of course, expected to appeal the decision, but it has yet to raise any new arguments to set the verdict aside.

Back on April 25, 2019, George McGee was driving his 2019 Model S through an intersection in Key Largo, Florida, at 62 mph when he bent over to look for his phone that he had dropped. He crashed into Naibel Benavides Leon and Dillon Angulo's Chevy Tahoe, which had been parked on a shoulder as they stood beside, according to Reuters. Jurors found Tesla 33% responsible for the crash and awarded compensatory damages of $19.5 million to Benavides' estate and $23.1 million to Angulo. An additional $200 million was split between them, and McGee previously settled with the plaintiffs. It marked the first verdict from a federal jury concerning a fatal Autopilot-involved accident. Tesla, in an effort to skirt blame for misleading customers about the capabilities of Autopilot, said 100% of the blame was on McGee, and the jurors' verdict went against common sense.