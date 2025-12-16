Rivian Shows Why All Autonomous Vehicles Should Have Lidar

While a certain car company blindly refuses to incorporate lidar into its semi-autonomous driving systems, Rivian has announced it is embracing the technology, and on its less expensive model, no less. In a livestream on its Autonomy and AI day, Rivian announced that its upcoming R2 will incorporate lidar, in addition to cameras and radar, to paint a more detailed, accurate picture of its surroundings than current models.

Look past the corporate speak and AI buzzwords to make investors happy, and there's some real meat and potatoes in what Rivian is saying. About half an hour into the presentation, James Philbin, Rivian's Vice President Autonomy and AI, shows a side-by-side visual comparison of Rivian's autonomy software identifying and interpreting objects ahead using only its cameras, cameras and radar, and the trifecta of cameras, radar, and lidar.

"Cameras alone can handle most autonomy tasks most of the time," says Philbin. "But for full autonomy, most of the time isn't enough. Autonomy needs to work all of the time, on a moonless night, in the snow, and here in the fog." That's why every second-generation Rivian R1 uses a combination of cameras and radar to perceive beyond visual range, gain better depth perception, and determine the velocities of objects. Adding lidar to the mix extends that perception even farther. While Rivian does not make the claim, this visual representation suggests that using all three technologies together is as significant an improvement as adding radar to cameras alone.