Democrats Who Want To Welcome Elon Musk Back Are Terribly Weak People, Says Dan O'Dowd

Whether you agree with Elon Musk and Donald Trump's politics, or you're normal, anyone with two brain cells to rub together knew Musk and Trump's relationship was going to blow up at some point. They were simply too used to getting exactly what they wanted to ever work together well long-term, so it wasn't exactly surprising to see their relationship (at least temporarily) collapse in spectacular fashion. Almost immediately, Rep. Ro Khanna suggested Democrats should welcome Musk back, but Dan O'Dowd, founder of the safety group the Dawn Project, couldn't disagree more, saying anyone who wants Musk back is a "terribly weak" person.

I spoke with O'Dowd over the phone on Friday, and when asked about his thoughts on those who thought Musk might still have a place in the Democratic Party, the noted Tesla critic did not hold back, even with a PR rep also on the line: