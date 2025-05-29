Tesla Running So-Called 'Full Self-Driving' Software Splatters 'Child' In School Bus Test

Tesla is about to put a few alleged robotaxis on the streets in Austin soon. They won't be the CyberCab robotaxis that Tesla "revealed" late last year, but regular ole Model Ys running some version of Tesla's so-called "Full Self-Driving" software. And how are things going with that software? Well, if you look at the results of the latest test from the Dawn Project, a safety organization started by Caltech grad and software engineer Dan O'Dowd, the answer is a resounding "not great." At least if you care about cars stopping for kids getting off school buses.

As you can see in the video below, O'Dowd drove a Model Y running FSD 13.2.9 past a stopped school bus with its stop sign deployed and the red lights flashing. They then pulled a child-size dummy out into the Tesla's path to see whether or not it would stop for the child. The car drove through the child like it wasn't even there.

To make matters worse, the Tesla didn't fail to detect the mannequin, which would have still been bad enough. The system actually detected the child-size stand-in and classified it as a pedestrian but didn't bother to stop or even slow down. It just kept on going, completely ignoring the "kid" crossing the street. You'd think someone as baby-happy as Elon Musk would at least want his products to avoid running over children, right?