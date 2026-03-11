Tesla Cybertruck With Autopilot Engaged Tries To Drive Off An Overpass In Freaky Video

If you're using Tesla's Autopilot or Full Self-Driving systems in your car, you're braver than me — I'll tell ya that much. A new video out of Texas shows a Cybertruck, allegedly driving with Autopilot engaged, attempting to navigate a Houston overpass. I say attempting because the truck clearly overcooked the turn and slammed into a concrete barrier — the only thing separating the driver from falling dozens of feet onto the highway below. Now, she's suing.

Houston resident Justine Saint Amour (sick name) was behind the wheel of a Cybertruck in August of 2025 with Autopilot engaged as she went up the overpass ramp. Everything seemed fairly normal until it came time to navigate a curve in the Y-shaped overpass on the Eastex Freeway. Rather than making the right turn, the truck drove straight on into a concrete barrier. In the lawsuit, Saint Amour says she disengaged Autopilot when she realized the truck wasn't going to make the turn, but "it was too late," according to the Austin American-Statesman. The whole incident was recorded on the Cybertruck's dash cam.

The nasty crash allegedly caused serious injuries to Saint Amour's right shoulder, neck and back. After seeing a doctor, she was diagnosed with two herniated discs in her lower back, another in her neck, sprained tendons in her wrist, and neuropathy causing numbness, tingling and weakness in her right hand, the lawsuit, filed in Harris County District Court last month, states. She is seeking an over-$1 million payout because of Tesla's alleged negligence tied to misrepresenting the abilities of Autopilot and failing to incorporate features like lidar or a more effective emergency braking system, the American-Statesman reports.

"Tesla's decisions made Justine's accident inevitable. This company wants drivers to believe and trust their life on a lie: that the vehicle can self-drive and that it can do so safely. It can't, and it doesn't," Bob Hilliard, Saint Amour's attorney, told the Statesman. "The dashcam footage shows the type of foreseeable scenario where redundancy and override systems matter most."